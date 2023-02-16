BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — In one city, you can take a step into the prehistoric past.

Because a special dinosaur tour is available at the North Dakota Heritage Center, which will feature one very special fossil.

Meet “Dakota,” this dinosaur is a hadrosaur, which lived in North Dakota over 80 million years ago.

Only parts of the dinosaur are on display, but paleontologists are working hard to get it ready to put nearly the entire body on display.

The dinosaur has fascinated paleontologists and the public since part of the fossil was first discovered, which amazingly, still had some of its skin intact.

Looking closely you can even see some scales.

This dinosaur is just one of a handful of mummified dinosaurs in the entire world and you can find it in Bismarck.

“We just published a study on what happened to Dakota when it died, what happens to an animal after it dies, but before it’s buried. We found out from that that it was fed on by quite a few different animals but it was buried. Now we are looking at what happened after it was buried and what helped it get fossilized,” said Clint Boyd, a senior paleontologist.

Paleontologists believe Dakota was not fully grown when it died. They believe the dinosaur was about seven years old when it died.

However, in a few weeks, they will send a sample of Dakota to have it analyzed for its actual age.