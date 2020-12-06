The World Health Organization release new exercise recommendations for better health

Despite many limitations that COVID-19 has placed on us, the World Health Organization still encourages exercise.

The organization released new physical activity guidelines last month recommending that adults and children get at least 2 to 5 hours of some sort of physical activity, weekly.

KX News spoke with a representative from Planet Fitness who says despite many gyms being closed, or operating on a reduced schedule due to COVID 19 there are still ways to get that important exercise in.

“In places like North Dakota where it’s getting cold folks need to figure out ways to resume their physical fitness. There’s a lot of things you can do in your own home like push-ups, sit-ups, and walking around in the community.” Craig Stevens said.

Stevens says if you do go to a gym to make sure you’re wiping down anything you may use.