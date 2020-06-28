The Wounded Warriors Amputee Softball Team inspiring kids with disabilities on and off the diamond

WWAST Coach Marieo Foster said, “A lack of limbs doesn’t mean lower limits..”

Every year the USA Patriots, better known as the Wounded Warriors Amputee Softball Team, tours around America, competing.

The purpose is to help raise money for kids ages 8 to 12 in different communities who are dealing with the loss of a limb, get a chance to go to the Wounded Warriors Kids Summer Camp.

“The idea is to show the kids through the camp through those interactions that building that camaraderie, building those different challenge skills, to show them you can do and be whatever you want, that there is no limit simply because you may be different from someone else,” Foster said.

11 year old, Brandon Broderson, from Minot, has attended the camp twice, and he says it’s been nothing short of a great time.

“Well, the camps are really fun. Washington D.C. was pretty fun, but the one in Missouri was probably the best one I’ve been to.” Minot WWAST Camp Attendee Brandon Broderson said.

“They got up in the morning played a lot of ball, met a lot of kids with lower and upper limb deficiencies. Some of them were birth defects, some had medical reasons why they lost a limb, but they felt the same. It was the first time he had ever been around somebody with an amputee.” Parent Heidi Broderson said.

While at the week-long camp. The kids receive one-on-one mentorship with players, coaches, and other professionals, develop skills on how to overcome the many curveballs that life has thrown at them, and also learn a thing or two about the game of softball.

“They would show us like batting techniques and at the end of the program we got to do a game and all the kids there split up into teams and we went against each other.” Fargo WWAST Camp Attendee Annabelle Hannig said.

“We use the game of softball as a means of getting them out of themselves and to see the difference from when they first arrived verse when they leave, it’s like night and day.” WWAST Coach Kai Schjang said.

Schjang says that’s what it’s all about.

KX News asked Annabelle and Broderson a question I’m sure everyone is wondering.

“Would you recommend other kids to go to this camp?” KX News Reporter Malik Wilson asked.

Broderson: “Yes!”

Hannig: “It’s really fun, I would recommend it.”

Unfortunately, due to COVID-19, this year’s camp was canceled, but next year things will be back, in full swing.