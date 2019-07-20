The YMCA is teaching teenagers what it takes to be a leader in the community

The community center launched a free Teen Leaders program where kids will learn entrepreneurship, all about the legislative process, and volunteerism through workshops and discussions.

Students will also work alongside professionals to create their own community projects and express their own ideas for improving their cities.

The program is open to students, from age 12 to 18. Organizers say this program will allow them to develop leadership skills, have fun and grow.

“At the YMCA, we recognize that today’s youth are tomorrows leaders. We feel like this is a really great way to develop them and give them those opportunities to build and grow. So, when they are old enough to really make a difference they have those tools and understand how all that works,” said Christy Cameron, Senior Program Director at Missouri Valley Family YMCA.

This is a year-round program, but they hope to expand in the future. The first activity is Teen Leaders week held on August 5th- 9th at 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Bismarck Veterans Memorial Library.

