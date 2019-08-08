Theo Art School hosts 25th Annual Garden Walk

The historic Cathedral District is the focus of this year’s annual Garden Walk in Bismarck.

The popular event is Theo Art School’s annual fundraiser. When you participate, you help provide art classes, art camps and art supplies for all ages in the Bismarck area.

Garden Walk organizers say the talents and creativity of the garden owners involved bring this year’s walk to the level of similar fundraiser events around the country — the gardens are not just beautiful, they are masterpieces.

The Garden Walk will take place Sunday, August 11th, opening at 10:00 a.m. and closing at 3:00 p.m.





































Funds also go toward full scholarships and low-cost tuition at the Theo Art School. Their mission is to continue inspiring young artists by sharing the love of art and creating art experiences.

Tickets are $15 per person and can be purchased on the art school’s website at www.theoartschool.org, or you can buy tickets the day of the event.

For more information, go here.