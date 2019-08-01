Theodore Roosevelt actor donates blood for Nathan Artz memorial blood drive

The fifth annual Nathan Artz memorial Blood drive was held earlier today and they had a special guest.

Joseph Wiegand, better known as Theodore Roosevelt, donated this morning. And it runs in the family. Nathan’s brother, Austin, portrays Roosevelt’s son, Quentin, in Medora. This is the first year Wiegand’s schedule has been free so he could donate.

“I’m giving blood for the same reason that so many other good citizens of Minot and North Dakota are giving blood–it’s the right thing to do,” said Joseph Wiegand.

“The blood supply is a very perilous and delicate thing, we need people to give blood,” Wiegand added.

The blood drive is held in honor of Nathan Artz, who had planned on holding one for his Eagle Scout project, but sadly, he died from cancer before it was held.