“Theodore Roosevelt” coming to the Roosevelt Park Zoo on Earth Day

Theodore Roosevelt is coming to the Roosevelt Park Zoo! Well, not him exactly…but someone pretty close.

Joe Wiegand, with the Theodore Roosevelt Medora Foundation, is bringing Teddy back to life on Earth Day in Minot.

At noon, you can grab lunch and listen to Weigand at the statue in the park.

Then, at 3 p.m., you can chat with him about Roosevelt’s military service and experience at the Medal of Honor Memorial.

The entire event is Thursday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and is free — no zoo admission is required.