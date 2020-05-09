Theodore Roosevelt National Park begins phased reopening for visitors

FILE – This June 18, 2017, file photo shows the scenic landscape near the Theodore Roosevelt National Park in western North Dakota. Roosevelt hunted and ranched in the area in the 1880s. Theodore Roosevelt credited his time hunting and ranching in North Dakota with shaping him into the man who would become the nation’s 26th president. Now, enthusiasts are working to establish a Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library in the North Dakota Badlands where he spent nearly four years in the late 1800s. (AP Photo/Carey J. Williams, File)

In a news release on the National Park Service website, Theodore Roosevelt National Park announced that starting today May 9, the park would resume day access to visitors to certain areas.

These areas include:

All trails and trailheads within park boundaries

All roads in the North and South Unit (except South Unit road failure road)

Limited restroom facilities

Picnic areas

Backcountry camping

The Elkhorn Ranch Unit

The statement went on to say,

The health and safety of our visitors, employees, volunteers, partners, and communities continue to be the park’s highest priority. At Theodore Roosevelt National Park, our operational approach will be to examine and continuously monitor each facility function and service to ensure those operations comply with current public health guidance. We continue to work closely with the NPS Office of Public Health using CDC guidance to ensure public and workspaces are safe and clean for visitors, employees, partners, and volunteers.

All visitor centers and campgrounds will remain closed.

