Theodore Roosevelt National Park begins phased reopening for visitors

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – This June 18, 2017, file photo shows the scenic landscape near the Theodore Roosevelt National Park in western North Dakota. Roosevelt hunted and ranched in the area in the 1880s. Theodore Roosevelt credited his time hunting and ranching in North Dakota with shaping him into the man who would become the nation’s 26th president. Now, enthusiasts are working to establish a Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library in the North Dakota Badlands where he spent nearly four years in the late 1800s. (AP Photo/Carey J. Williams, File)

In a news release on the National Park Service website, Theodore Roosevelt National Park announced that starting today May 9, the park would resume day access to visitors to certain areas.

These areas include:

  • All trails and trailheads within park boundaries
  • All roads in the North and South Unit (except South Unit road failure road)
  • Limited restroom facilities
  • Picnic areas
  • Backcountry camping
  • The Elkhorn Ranch Unit

The statement went on to say,

The health and safety of our visitors, employees, volunteers, partners, and communities continue to be the park’s highest priority. At Theodore Roosevelt National Park, our operational approach will be to examine and continuously monitor each facility function and service to ensure those operations comply with current public health guidance. We continue to work closely with the NPS Office of Public Health using CDC guidance to ensure public and workspaces are safe and clean for visitors, employees, partners, and volunteers.

 

All visitor centers and campgrounds will remain closed.

To read the full news release, click HERE.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Bismarck Larks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Larks"

Baseball Tournament

Thumbnail for the video titled "Baseball Tournament"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 5/8

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 5/8"

NDHSCA Award

Thumbnail for the video titled "NDHSCA Award"

Central McLean Softball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Central McLean Softball"

Friday, May 8th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday, May 8th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Youthworks Bismarck

Thumbnail for the video titled "Youthworks Bismarck"

Financial Strain

Thumbnail for the video titled "Financial Strain"

Radiologic Tech. in NYC

Thumbnail for the video titled "Radiologic Tech. in NYC"

Community Garden

Thumbnail for the video titled "Community Garden"

Williston Go-Karts

Thumbnail for the video titled "Williston Go-Karts"

Rotary Scholarships

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rotary Scholarships"

Williston ARC

Thumbnail for the video titled "Williston ARC"

Minot Museum

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot Museum"

Cat Reunited

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cat Reunited"

Minot Fire

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot Fire"

Bismarck Movie Theater

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Movie Theater"

Butchered Cattle Reports

Thumbnail for the video titled "Butchered Cattle Reports"

CHI St. Alexius

Thumbnail for the video titled "CHI St. Alexius"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/ Tom Schrader--SUPERSIZED!

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/ Tom Schrader--SUPERSIZED!"
More Video

COVID Symptoms infographic

KX News Trending Stories

North Dakota Resources

North Dakota Resources

More Resources

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge