Theodore Roosevelt National Park closes campgrounds, partially closes roads following latest health guidance

Theodore Roosevelt National Park is announcing additional modifications to operations in response to guidance from federal, county, and local officials.

In a news release from the National Park Service, it was announced that as of April 4, park visitor centers, campgrounds, and a portion of the South Unit road are closed until further notice. Areas, where it is possible to adhere to the latest health guidance, open spaces, trails, and picnic areas, will remain open to provide healthy options for the public to enjoy.

The organization is encouraging visitors to follow CDC guidelines like maintaining a safe distance between yourself and other individuals and washing your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

The NPS also went on to say in the statement, “The health and safety of our visitors, employees, volunteers, and partners at Theodore Roosevelt National Park is our number one priority. The park is working with federal, state, and local authorities to closely monitor the COVID-19 situation and reduce public risk. We will notify the public when we resume full operations and provide updates on our website and social media channels.”

The NPS advises to check with individual parks for specific details about park operations.