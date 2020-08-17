Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library design concepts released

FILE – This June 18, 2017, file photo shows the scenic landscape near the Theodore Roosevelt National Park in western North Dakota. Roosevelt hunted and ranched in the area in the 1880s. Theodore Roosevelt credited his time hunting and ranching in North Dakota with shaping him into the man who would become the nation’s 26th president. Now, enthusiasts are working to establish a Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library in the North Dakota Badlands where he spent nearly four years in the late 1800s. (AP Photo/Carey J. Williams, File)

Three design concepts for the future Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library were released on Monday.

The library is set to be built near Medora and has won support from U.S. Interior Secretary David Bernhardt and Gov. Doug Burgum.

Now, renderings have been released by Edward F. O’Keefe, the Chief Executive Officer of the library.

Below are three design concepts for the library, and architects will be in Medora to present them on Monday as well:

Henning Larsen Design Concept

Snohetta Design Concept

Studio Gang Design Concept

