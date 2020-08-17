Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library design concepts released

Three design concepts for the future Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library were released on Monday.
The library is set to be built near Medora and has won support from U.S. Interior Secretary David Bernhardt and Gov. Doug Burgum.
Now, renderings have been released by Edward F. O’Keefe, the Chief Executive Officer of the library.
Below are three design concepts for the library, and architects will be in Medora to present them on Monday as well:
Henning Larsen Design Concept
Snohetta Design Concept
Studio Gang Design Concept