Therapist says certain foods can impact a child’s mood and mental health

Health experts are warning parents that certain foods can affect their child’s mental health.

A local therapist says certain food sensitivity in children can affect their mood and behavior.

Things like depression or acting out in school have been traced back to poor diets.

Valerie Meyers says reading labels is important and is a way to better understand ingredients that may not do the body good.

The Kids Therapy Center helps people learn about nutrition by offering food for mood classes.

“If we remove grain and dairy or whole foods and beat meal planning and also eating more frequently to not have lower blood sugar levels; we see them get better,” Meyers said.

To learn more about Food For Mood classes, click here.