Therapists doing more for you

Therapy is critical for some people and during a pandemic, those appointments are still very necessary.

“As therapists, the reason we go into this field is because we want to help people. And so with the number of people that have been a little reserved to come in, its been hard for us to not see as many people and help as many people as we normally do,” said Sanford Speech Language Pathologist Kristen Beierlein.

Therapists work up close and personal…with their patients but COVID-19 isn’t slowing Kristen Beierlein and Kristy Lang down any. Extra precautions have been implemented at many facilities, making sure these in-person meetings are safer. Things like entry check points, distancing floor stickers, as well as masks and gloves for staff and patients.

“Deep cleaning, sanitizing, just making sure the steps are in place that we need to keep them safe,” said Beierlein.

Challenges are nothing new to anyone in the medical field, especially when it comes to therapy.

So Beierlein and Lang say overcoming restrictions isn’t always as hard as it seems. Sending exercises home for patients to do has been one of the many ways they’re adapting to the pandemic. The extra effort these therapists are putting in, is because they know how important it is for patients to continue putting in hard work.

“If they take the breaks from therapy sometimes we lose those skills that we worked so hard on for those several months of seeing those kids and sometimes those kids unfortunately can regress when they don’t you know aren’t in therapy and so it’s always so important to stick with the therapy and stick with the home programming and those sorts of things,” said CHI St. Alexius Occupational Therapist Kristy Lang.

Whether you go to therapy at Sanford or CHI St. Alexius the message is the same, we’re doing what’s necessary to help you.