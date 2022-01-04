Therapy dogs help children feel comfortable while reading

On the first Tuesday of each month, from 4 to 5 p.m., children in Minot have the chance to read with a little encouragement from a furry friend.

Reading Education Assistance Dogs are at the Minot Public library to help kids feel more comfortable when reading.

Kids or families can spend 15 minutes reading to the dogs in the Imagination Station room inside of the children’s library.

The children’s librarian says the therapy dogs help put the kids at ease.

“The kiddos, they feel judged,” said Randi Monley, the children’s librarian. “They feel, like, not comfortable and the dogs just give them a really calm environment, and honestly, the dogs love listening to the books and love the kids so much.”

The dogs are available on a first-come, first-serve basis so you should get to the library early if you can.