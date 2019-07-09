“There have been days when I haven’t ate” Minot man says local soup kitchens have helped him in hard times

A whole team or network is working to provide to people who are less fortunate.

At Christ Lutheran Church, the doors are open to everyone.

“We serve all ages, we have kids that come in and sit in high chairs for a meal, all they way up to elderly people.” says Merry Knudsvig.

Every Tuesday, the church opens “Katie’s Kitchen” and serves hot meals to anyone who shows up.

Richard Sabol says, “We serve roughly 60 people a week.”

John Clark comes to the soup kitchen often.

“Its probably one of the greatest things going in this town.” he says.

Battling liver cancer, John says if it weren’t for the soup kitchens, he doesn’t know where his next meal will come from.

“It’s very important to me because I am disabled and I don’t get a whole lot of money. My doctor won’t let me work, so these soup kitchens and pantries that’s around town really help us.” says John Clark.

Sometimes, it’s even a matter of life and death.

He also says,”There has been days when I haven’t ate in three or four days, you know, just because I don’t have the money.”

Not everyone that comes to the various soup kitchens are less fortunate, they just enjoy the camaraderie.

“There’s people here that come for the fellowship. We have a guy that comes from Sawyer. It’s just something for him to do.” says John.

Even though the menu may change every week, the mission of these churches feeding souls, doesn’t.

