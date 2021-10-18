‘There isn’t a one size fits all solution’: Financial advisor offers advice amid Glasser Images sudden closure

Glasser Images abruptly shut its doors, leaving many people in distress. Now, they’re left with no memories of their magical day and no refund. Attorney Tim O’Keeffe is now be representing Glasser.

“We are trying to find a way to take all of the images and videos that are out there and get them to those who rightfully deserve to have them,” said O’Keeffe.

O’Keeffe clarifies Glasser Images did not file for bankruptcy and they are working on connecting with subcontractors who have the photos.

According to the Attorney General’s Consumer Protections Divison, Glasser has gotten more than 450 complaints and more are expected. Some couples have come across roadblocks when trying to dispute charges with Glasser or getting a refund.

Financial Advisor Sierra Wilson has a few tips for dealing with this issue.

“Unfortunately, in a situation like this, there isn’t a one size fits all, cookie-cutter solution,” explained Wilson. “I’d call and file a claim with the Better Business Bureau and also the Attorney General’s Consumer Fraud Division. If I paid with a debit or credit card, I would contact my card company and inform them that the transaction charged to my card was for a service I never ended up receiving. Also depending on what the situation would be with the company I had a service contract with, I could potentially have a claim for small claims court and would look into making a claim with small claims court.”

Glassier Images was hired for the Silvernagels wedding on Oct. 1 when they heard the news about the closing while on their honeymoon. They have been in contact with subcontractors, but they’ve gotten no concrete answers on when they will receive their photos.

“We just want our pictures, just make it right. Don’t take people’s money and run with it,” said newlywed Cory Silvernagel.

“As far as we know, nothing has been destroyed everything is being secured and kept safely on a number of hard drives, everything is there,” said O’Keeffe.

If you paid for a service with Glasser Images and have not been contacted, O’Keeffe has advised contacting his office with any questions.