Big need for poll workers for the upcoming election

Even without a pandemic going on, county auditors say it’s difficult to find people to help with the election.

Because elections happen during the day, retirees are usually the ones to step up and work on election days.

But now, those people are considered high-risk for COVID-19.

The McKenzie County auditor says there have to be at least four people at every polling location — one inspector, two judges and at least one clerk.

She also says there will need to be even more people this year to sanitize and disinfect.

There will be three vote centers open in Mckenzie County and the auditor says she needs at least 30 workers to run them. She added that at the Central Count precinct, the same workers have to be there, every day.

“It can be really challenging if you’re open for five days before the election to make sure that you have the same people that are available there each day that your location is open. So, that’s also a challenge to find people that can be gone for 2, 3, 4 days, whatever that looks like in your county,” said Erica Johnsrud, McKenzie County auditor/treasurer.

If you are interested in becoming a poll worker, reach out to your county auditor.

Johnsrud says if you’re familiar with an iPad, you can run an election poll book.