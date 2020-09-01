There’s still time to apply for COVID-19 farm grant

Farmers and ranchers across the state are strongly being encouraged to apply for a coronavirus-related grant.

The NDSU Extension Service says just 63 percent of North Dakota producers have applied for the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program.

If approved, the program provides direct relief to producers facing price declines and other marketing costs due to the pandemic.

If you have a specialty crop such as wool, AQUA-culture or nursery crops, you’re also encouraged to apply before the Sept. 11 deadline.

“Most producers in North Dakota that have livestock and grain are eligible but not everybody will get a payment based on when they sold their comedies based on the rules. but they still should sign up they probably can still get some kind of payment,” said Ron Haugen with the NDSU Extension.

If interested, you’re urged to head over to your local farm service agency to apply, or simply Click Here.