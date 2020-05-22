‘They just kept giving us the same teacher, but it was awesome’: Wilkinson Elementary teacher taught 5 boys from the same family

Echo Azar said, “Oh, it’s been amazing”

Years ago, Echo Azar walked her firstborn son into Wilkinson Elementary where they both met kindergarten teacher, Mrs. Storbakken.

“She doesn’t get stressed out or frustrated like all of his other teachers have. She’s very calm, she listens, she makes everyone feel loved. It’s like family she treats them like they’re her own kids,” Echo said, and that’s ultimately what it was.

Echo went on to have four more boys repeating the same process, for five years, walking through the doors of Wilkinson and meeting Mrs. Storbakken once again.

“They just kept giving us the same teacher, but it was awesome, and today, my first son, Jayden, he actually got the kind kid award when he was in kindergarten and now our youngest, Kayson, he just got the kind kid award today,” she said.

Echo says it’s really been comfortable these last few years knowing a familiar face was teaching her boys, and Storbakken feels this is every teacher’s dream.

“It’s wonderful because I know the parents and I know it’s a good family and they support their kids’ learning and so it’s just always a joy to look forward to getting them every year because I know how much support I’ll have from the family,” Mrs. Storbakken said.

This year concludes the Azar kindergarten generation, but that doesn’t mean Storbakken will be far away.

“I like Mrs. Storbakken,” youngest son, Kayson Azar said

“You’ll still be in the same hallway this year, so you can still see her,” both parents added in.

“Today was bittersweet knowing that today was going to be our last day being in her life, but I just want to tell Mrs. Storbakken that she’s the best and I hope she continues to do this as long as she can,” Echo said.

Echo says they don’t plan on having any more children, so the kindergarten era for them is over.