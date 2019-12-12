‘They ran out just to lend us a helping hand in the bitter cold.’ 6 Stanley Public School students help delivery driver after spill

STANLEY — A man making a delivery in Stanley was surprised by an act of kindness from six Stanley Public School students when his delivery went a bit awry.

Adam Meade has delivered for Pepsi for nearly 10 years. He was delivering for Pepsi at Stanley Public Schools on Dec. 9, when his wheel cart full of product tipped over, spilling hundreds of loose water bottles down the sidewalk.

Although it was cold and breezy, he said without hesitation, six junior high/high school students saw what happened and came running to help him pick up the mess.

With their help, they had everything picked up and were running cases again within minutes, Meade said.

“It made me feel like there’s hope for our future generations. It’s not every day anymore where you witness such a selfless act of kindness, especially from kids,” Meade said.

After continuing to deliver at other locations, Meade said word spread about the accident and the students who helped.

After sharing the story with others at more delivery locations, they wanted to gift the six students who helped with free food and drinks.





“So they gave us certificates for free pizza and large Pepsi from Pinnacle. And a free meal from Safari gas station,” Meade said. “When we got to the school to deliver today, we went to the principal and explained that we wanted to thank the students who helped us out and how they inspired the community!”

The school called the six students to the office, where they were greeted by the delivery drivers with the certificates.

“They ran out just to lend us a helping hand in the bitter cold. And the smiles we put on their faces when thanking them and giving them a small reward for their character and willingness to jump in and help, well, I’m sure my smile was just as big the day they helped us pick up our mess,” Meade said.

“So thanks again to the six outstanding young individuals for the helping hand. Your character really does count!”