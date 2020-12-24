‘They treated us so good. So now we’re going to treat them back’: Bottineau-area veterans give back to the community

All week, we’ve been sharing quite a few stories about communities coming together during this holiday season to spread a little cheer.

On Wednesday, Bottineau-area veterans wanted to say thank you to the people that continue to support them.

“They treated us so good. So now we’re going to treat them back,” said Byron Bullinger.

Bullinger is one of the many veterans who’s been volunteering all week to say thanks to this community.

“Started with a turkey that was donated for us to use and we quickly escalated from a turkey to 15 turkeys,” said Heather Thompson, Veteran Service Officer with Bottineau County.

Fifty pounds of potatoes, 32 pies and plenty of sides later the veterans handed out 250 meals.

They say this wouldn’t have been possible without the help of volunteers from those in cub scouts…

“I like to,” said Eman Jones.

And kids from Cub Scout Troop 528 had this to say:

“Because it’s fun and people need it.”

“To spread their Christmas joy.”

“To be kind around Christmastime.”

“To be nice.”

To veterans…

“We felt more fortunate about doing this because we were going to do it for everybody and now everybody is just been so supportive of us that it’s making us feel good,” said Mae Streich, the VFW auxiliary president.

And even those who didn’t serve but just appreciate the generosity.

“This feels like family. Everyone coming together helping each other. It really fills my heart with joy to see the kindness,” said volunteer Brysco Davis.

The acts of kindness were especially cherished by those on the receiving end of this group’s hard work.

“It means a lot because these guys do so much for our community and I know this supposedly a free lunch, but there’s a lot of people donating and this is such a great thing. They should be congratulated for their good efforts,” said Dwight Olson, Bottineau resident.

“Fantastic opportunity for the vets to show the appreciation that they get from all the sponsorship in the community,” said Bob Abrahamson, Bottineau resident.

“He took the words out of my mouth. That’s all I can say,” said Mark Indvik, Bottineau resident.

The veterans group says although it was a lot of hard work to pull this off, they hope to do it again next year.