They’re in it for the dough: Brick Oven Bakery opens in Bismarck

A little taste of Paris just rose up in Bismarck.

Brick Oven Bakery, a French-style bistro, recently opened downtown on 4th Street. Concept to creation took about six months and began because of their love for baking.

Sandy and Steve Jacobson used to only bake for their family and friends and sell to local markets. But when they saw the Mathison’s Building on 4th Street building was for sale, they decided to rise to the occasion.

They get their coffee locally roasted by Perks and Beans and only use three natural ingredients in their daily sourdough specials.

Sandy said they plan to sell soups and sandwiches in the fall.

