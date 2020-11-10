‘They’re the heroes today’: Volunteers help elderly Minot woman exit her home safely during a fire

Volunteers from Meals on Wheels helped an elderly woman in SW Minot safely leave her home Tuesday after her a fire.

The Meals on Wheels volunteers arrived at the residence, heard the smoke detector going off and saw smoke coming from the attached garage.

The volunteers helped the woman safely leave her home and called 911. A neighbor

also saw the smoke and went into the home to make sure the woman was evacuated.

The Minot Fire Department extinguished a fire in the garage. The home suffered smoke damage, and the garage suffered smoke and fire damage.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

“The volunteers did everything right today,” said Battalion Chief Jason Babinchak. “They

quickly recognized the danger of the situation, helped the homeowner exit safely and alerted the

Minot Fire Department through 911. They’re the heroes today.”