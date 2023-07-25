MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — The Fair is a time for family and friends to come together and enjoy our great state — but the tragedy that struck the families of the Fargo police officers more than a week ago, is still impacting North Dakotans.

That’s why the owners of an NDSF food booth decided to donate all their tips from the fair to Fargo Law Enforcement and the families affected. Unfortunately, while the husband-and-wife duo were working to serve people, someone stole their tip jar.

The Food Booth is called Gobbler Concessions located in West Park.

They say that coming from a family of law enforcement, they wanted to do something to help people in a time of need, and show that people around our state care about police officers.

In spite of the heist, Gobbler’s owners believe that many will continue to give to the cause — and even that they hope the person who stole the tip jar will return it after hearing where the money is being donated.

“We’re a family of law enforcement, and have a little soft spot in our heart for the law enforcement family,” said Gobbler Concessions owner, Jayne Mlynar. “So, we thought we would do the tips for them. We just can’t believe that somebody would actually do that, being for it was that purpose.”

If you’d like to support Gobbler Concessions and their tip donations to the Fargo families, they are in West Park. They were recently nominated in the food frenzy contest for their Shredded Beef Sandwich.