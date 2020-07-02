Live Now
WATCH: KX News at 10

Things to remember when camping

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Before you head out to the campground ask yourself, do you have everything you need?

Well, the North Dakota Forest Service says you need to make sure you pack three things: a fire extinguisher, shovel and a bucket of water.

You should never leave your campfire unattended and if you do need to walk away, be sure that fire is completely out.

The proper way to put out a fire is by pouring a bucket of water on it then stir it with a shovel and then add another bucket.

Also, if you have a charcoal grill you should treat it the same way you would a campfire.

KX spoke with the North Dakota Forest Service who shared last year seven different fires burned more than 200 acres and were caused by kids.

“Having children around a fire make sure that they’re staying away from it. Make sure that they’re keeping their distance from the grill. It’s easy for a kid running around to accidentally knock over a grill. And it’s easy for them to get burned as well. For their safety and for your safety make sure that children stay away from fire,” shared Aubrey Davis, the Outreach and Education Manager for the Forest Service.

Davis says many people will go to sleep and let the fire burn out but that’s a big no-no, as one spark can cause a lot of damage.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Ride Along with New K9

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ride Along with New K9"

Smokey the Bear

Thumbnail for the video titled "Smokey the Bear"

Wednesday, July 1st, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday, July 1st, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Hazen Astros Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hazen Astros Baseball"

Minot Metros Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot Metros Baseball"

Bismarck Senators Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Senators Baseball"

Dr. Wynne on what's to come

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dr. Wynne on what's to come"

Watford City Tornado Shelters

Thumbnail for the video titled "Watford City Tornado Shelters"

Heartview New App

Thumbnail for the video titled "Heartview New App"

Corn Rootworm

Thumbnail for the video titled "Corn Rootworm"

Isaak Motion Hearing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Isaak Motion Hearing"

How to tell if you're suffering from a heat related illness

Thumbnail for the video titled "How to tell if you're suffering from a heat related illness"

Bismarck Shooting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Shooting"

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 7/1

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 7/1"

Wednesday's Forecast: Mostly sunny & warmer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday's Forecast: Mostly sunny & warmer"

Babe Ruth Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Babe Ruth Baseball"

Storm Damage

Thumbnail for the video titled "Storm Damage"

Meet Carrie Evans

Thumbnail for the video titled "Meet Carrie Evans"

Main St Mandan

Thumbnail for the video titled "Main St Mandan"

Debate over new state park resumes

Thumbnail for the video titled "Debate over new state park resumes"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss