Things to remember when camping

Before you head out to the campground ask yourself, do you have everything you need?

Well, the North Dakota Forest Service says you need to make sure you pack three things: a fire extinguisher, shovel and a bucket of water.

You should never leave your campfire unattended and if you do need to walk away, be sure that fire is completely out.

The proper way to put out a fire is by pouring a bucket of water on it then stir it with a shovel and then add another bucket.

Also, if you have a charcoal grill you should treat it the same way you would a campfire.

KX spoke with the North Dakota Forest Service who shared last year seven different fires burned more than 200 acres and were caused by kids.

“Having children around a fire make sure that they’re staying away from it. Make sure that they’re keeping their distance from the grill. It’s easy for a kid running around to accidentally knock over a grill. And it’s easy for them to get burned as well. For their safety and for your safety make sure that children stay away from fire,” shared Aubrey Davis, the Outreach and Education Manager for the Forest Service.

Davis says many people will go to sleep and let the fire burn out but that’s a big no-no, as one spark can cause a lot of damage.