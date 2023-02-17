MANDAN, N.D. (KXNET) — A new business wants to help small businesses flourish.

If you need an office to rent, or a conference room for the afternoon, the Innovation Barn has options for everyone.

The brand-new space in Mandan has offices, open workspaces, and conference rooms for anyone that needs them.

The Innovation Barn advertises all you need to do is call and book them, and the group will provide you the space to work.

So, if you’re a local entrepreneur, and you don’t want to meet people at your home or cafe, Innovation Barn can provide you with a professional environment to work from.

Similar projects are done in big cities, but this business wants to focus on helping local businesses right here in North Dakota.

Jonathan Hooker, CEO of Innovation Barn, said, “In a nutshell, it’s a space for the movers and shakers, the entrepreneurs, the small business owners, and leaders to land and build out whatever their business is in a supportive community.”

You can find the Innovation Barn — 2905 Jude Ln. NW, Mandan, ND 58554 — right by Bennigan’s.

In addition to workspaces, they provide printing, copy machines, coffee, and mailing services.