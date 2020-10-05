Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

Third annual CyberCon going virtual

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The third annual CyberCon kicks off this week.

The two-day conference will address critical infrastructure and cybersecurity.

Typically it is held at Bismarck State College but this year its going virtual due to COVID-19.

KX News spoke with the chairperson who says taking this route allows more people across the region to participate.

“We wanted to have a conference that can bring together professionals and students. So that we can grow that next generation of cybersecurity professionals and also connect with other cybersecurity professionals,” explained Art Bakke, chairperson for CyberCon.

Some of the topics that will be spoken about are vulnerability scanning, crisis management and what to ask your service provider.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

City Hall Security

Bullying Prevention Day

Sheep Industry

Legacy Boy's Soccer

Legacy Football

State Girls Golf Day One

Monday, October 5th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Minot Shooting

Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 10/5

Monday's Forecast: warm and windy

Domestic Violence Awareness

NDC OCT 5

Dickinson Trinity Football

Top plays of the week

Robert One Minute 10-4

Garrison PD Hiring Process

Class A football

WDA Soccer

WDA Tennis

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

COVID Symptoms infographic

North Dakota Resources

North Dakota Resources

More Resources

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss