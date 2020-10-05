Third annual CyberCon going virtual

The third annual CyberCon kicks off this week.

The two-day conference will address critical infrastructure and cybersecurity.

Typically it is held at Bismarck State College but this year its going virtual due to COVID-19.

KX News spoke with the chairperson who says taking this route allows more people across the region to participate.

“We wanted to have a conference that can bring together professionals and students. So that we can grow that next generation of cybersecurity professionals and also connect with other cybersecurity professionals,” explained Art Bakke, chairperson for CyberCon.

Some of the topics that will be spoken about are vulnerability scanning, crisis management and what to ask your service provider.