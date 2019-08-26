Third annual Overdose Awareness Day event to be held Thursday

An opportunity for support, outreach, and education about addiction and overdose awareness is coming up this week.



It’s the third annual Overdose Awareness Day Event and 5K – hosted by Aidan’s Promise Inc.



The non-profit was formed after the founder Mitzie Nay lost her son to an overdose.

“The people who are struggling with substance use disorder are their neighbors and friends and family,” said Nay. “We want them to be able to make it through to get into recovery and helping someone come out of an overdose is a big part of that.”



The event will include a 5K, food, and several educational opportunities.

One of those will be a booth to show people what to do with old prescriptions.



Minot Police Department and First District Health will be there to collect unused or expired medications.



They will also provide Naloxone – the opioid reversal drug –

training as well as steps on how to recognize and provide recovery breathing during an overdose.



Kira Lampton, Prevention Outreach Coordinator for FDHU said, “Whether you have someone in your life who might be in recovery or might be using substances or not, it’s a great community education piece. It’s great to educate ourselves on what’s happening in our community and to even bring awareness to yourself of what overdose is.”



FDHU will also have a booth on the Good Neighbor Project, a syringe service program for IV drug users.



Clients are able to bring in dirty needles in exchange for clean ones, learn how to safely inject, get free hepatitis C and HIV testing as well as hepatitis A and B vaccines for free.

It started last December and is already up to 40 clients.



The goal is harm reduction.



Elizabeth Kosel-Tilton, the nurse coordinator for the Minot Good Neighbor Project, said, “We do provide them with referrals to get into treatment centers, medication treatment – North Central, we partner with them. We also give them education on how to reduce transmitting diseases to each other and we just work with them where they’re at, at that time in their lives.



The event is this Thursday at 6 pm at Oak Park.