Third annual Public Works Day takes place in Bismarck

More than 300 people in Bismarck this afternoon got a chance to learn more about the city’s public works department.

During the third annual Public Works Day, the public could learn about the different divisions that keep the city running, like street sweeping, snow plowing, and water management.

The department canceled the event last year because of COVID, but organizers say this year’s attendance could be a record.

Visitors were able to ask questions and become more familiar with faces at the facility.

“I think it’s important to realize that there is a human being on the backside that’s providing that service for you. They come in and they’re here sometimes in the worst weather providing that safety for folks or getting that service to them,” Director of Public Works service operations Jeff Heintz said.

Children who participated in a drawing at Saturday’s event have a chance to get to ride in a public works truck if their name is chosen sometime next week.