Third Redesign of Mouse River Flood Protection Project: MI5 Phase

The Mouse River Flood protection project phase MI5 in Minot is now in its third design concept. It comes after the second re-design was not financially feasible for the city to move forward.

“The challenge is, getting to a point where it’s a win-win at a point we can afford to spend,” said Josh Wolsky, Minot alderman.

Right now, the Souris River Joint Board and Minot City Council are on the third redesign of the MI5 phase of the Mouse River Flood Project. It’s estimated to cost $75 million. This phase is east of the 3rd St. bridge along Railway Ave.

“We think we’ve looked at every option imaginable to lessen the impacts and keep the cost down and still provide flood protection,” said Dan Jonasson, director, Souris River Joint Board.

Jonasson said there are two options: the city acquiring 15 homes and seven businesses in order to provide the necessary protection, or causing 650 homes to be potentially affected if there is no flood protection.

Although it sounds cut and dry, this decision is anything but.

“Having to buy out people, businesses that weren’t flooded in the 2011 flood because we were successful in constructing temporary levees along there. So, essentially, we’re impacting people that had minor impacts during the 2011 flood,” said Jonasson.

The second re-design came in at $129 million. It included raising BNSF tracks, rebuilding a BNSF river crossing bridge as well as rebuilding the 3rd street Viaduct.

An $18 million federal BUILD grant was applied. BNSF contributed $2 million to the overall cost. However, the city fell $109 million short, causing them to go back to the drawing board.

Minot’s City Council will hear the public’s opinion before making a decision to move forward with the current design.

“It’s a balancing act in terms of keeping the project moving and ensuring that every option is explored, and considered and evaluated before we are forced to make a difficult decision like displacing people that have previously not been in the project’s path,” Wolsky said.

If the council approves this design, the money would come from state resources and the city sales tax — 65/35 cost share.

A public hearing is scheduled for Feb. 10 at Roosevelt Elementary.