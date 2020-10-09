Third round of ‘Mini Match’ funds now available to Mandan businesses

Coronavirus
Mandan businesses have another chance for extra COVID-19 relief.

The third round of Mandan Strong Business mini match funds are now available.

Through the Mandan growth fund, $75,000 was allocated toward this program and a little under $25,000 has been given to 10 businesses already.

These funds are meant to help businesses come up with innovative ways to draw in customers.

“We recognize that our brick and mortar businesses need to be able to compete with the online giants of the world, and so this is their chance if they’re lacking in a website or online presence in a way to interface with customers,” said Ellen Huber, the Business Development and Communications Director for the City of Mandan.

The funds have been used for new point of sale systems, expanding outdoor seating and to create e-commerce options.

