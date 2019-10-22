Third Street Bridge Update

MINOT — Many North Dakota cities are seeing their share of road construction this time of year.

And with the winter storm a few weeks ago, things have slowed down even more.

The Third Street project started in early September and was set to be completed by the end of October.

A new water main, sewer lines and stormwater tunnels are being installed, but the wet weather has slowed down the process.

City officials told KX News today that now, it may be another two weeks before the project is complete.

We also spoke to one business that is directly affected by the bridge closure, but they said they are finding new ways to keep customers coming back.

“So we have seen some lessening of sales because of the bridge closure,” said Amanda Johson.

“I wouldn’t say it’s catastrophic or anything like that. We’ve just seen a slow decline in it that has hit us.”

The grocery store does offer a delivery service for people who can’t access the store, and as far as the bridge goes, we will keep you updated on when exactly you can expect it to be open again.