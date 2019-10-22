Third Street Bridge Update

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MINOT — Many North Dakota cities are seeing their share of road construction this time of year.

And with the winter storm a few weeks ago, things have slowed down even more.

The Third Street project started in early September and was set to be completed by the end of October.

A new water main, sewer lines and stormwater tunnels are being installed, but the wet weather has slowed down the process.

City officials told KX News today that now, it may be another two weeks before the project is complete.

We also spoke to one business that is directly affected by the bridge closure, but they said they are finding new ways to keep customers coming back.

“So we have seen some lessening of sales because of the bridge closure,” said Amanda Johson.

“I wouldn’t say it’s catastrophic or anything like that. We’ve just seen a slow decline in it that has hit us.”

The grocery store does offer a delivery service for people who can’t access the store, and as far as the bridge goes, we will keep you updated on when exactly you can expect it to be open again.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Ranch

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ranch"

Volleyball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Volleyball"

Linton HMB

Thumbnail for the video titled "Linton HMB"

Josh

Thumbnail for the video titled "Josh"

New Equipment

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Equipment"

Tuesday, October 22nd, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday, October 22nd, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader"

The Many Faces of Tonia Jo Hall

Thumbnail for the video titled "The Many Faces of Tonia Jo Hall"

Water Tower

Thumbnail for the video titled "Water Tower"

Food Bank

Thumbnail for the video titled "Food Bank"

Your Tuesday Morning One Minute Forecast 10/22

Thumbnail for the video titled "Your Tuesday Morning One Minute Forecast 10/22"

A Few Of Us Could Wake Up To Light Snow Tomorrow Morning

Thumbnail for the video titled "A Few Of Us Could Wake Up To Light Snow Tomorrow Morning"

Salted Lands Council

Thumbnail for the video titled "Salted Lands Council"

BSC Volleyball 10.21.19 v2

Thumbnail for the video titled "BSC Volleyball 10.21.19 v2"

Veteran's Voices: Tony Hillig

Thumbnail for the video titled "Veteran's Voices: Tony Hillig"

Stutsman County Flooding

Thumbnail for the video titled "Stutsman County Flooding"

Teen Driving

Thumbnail for the video titled "Teen Driving"

Angelic Gardens

Thumbnail for the video titled "Angelic Gardens"

Shiloh Christian Volleyball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Shiloh Christian Volleyball"

CANNONBALL RISING

Thumbnail for the video titled "CANNONBALL RISING"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge