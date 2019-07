The Lewis and Clark Riverboat recently went through some maintenance And received some major upgrades.

The new Captain installed a new sound system and lighting—

just in time for their ‘Rock the Boat’ sunset cruise party.

And this Saturday their brand new dockside bar officially starts serving drinks.

It’s open every Friday and Saturday for the rest of the summer.

The Captain says whether you take a sunset cruise or not, everyone over 21 has permission to come aboard.