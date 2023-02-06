MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — The Northwest Arts Center at Minot State University has some new things happening in its gallery — including two exhibitions, a reception, and a seminar series.

INT’L Paperworks 2023

The Northwest Arts Center opened the spring semester with the “INT’L Paperworks 2023” annual juried exhibition, which is on view until February 17 in the Walter Piehl Gallery.

The first Paperworks competition happened in 1969, and since has brought diverse artwork “on or of paper, traditional, and experimental” to the university’s campus.

This year, this exhibition has 29 pieces of art by artists from the United States, Canada, and Germany.

The juror is Nicole Soukup, who is the assistant curator of contemporary art and coordinator of the Minnesota Artists Exhibition Program at the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

Perspective+

Perspective+ is an exhibition by Nebraska photographer and “Americas 2021” All Media Best of Show recipient Carlos Herrarte that is able to be viewed in the Walter Piehl Gallery until February 10.

“Perspective+” is Herrarte’s photographic journey through street photography, while specializing in the abstract of everything urban, and conceptual projects recently.

There will be a public reception with Carlos Herrarte for the Art Seminar Speaker Series on February 9 from 6:30-8 p.m. The artist talk begins at 7 p.m.

Art Seminar

Join Carlos Herrarte, the “Perspective+” artist, on February 10 at 12 p.m. in Memorial Hall Room 114.

The gallery is located in the Gordon B. Olson Library, on the lower level, and has its own entrance on the south side of the library.

The center is open Tuesday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday from 1-5 p.m., or by special arrangement. The gallery is closed on holidays.