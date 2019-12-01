This season’s second-biggest snowstorm affects holiday plans

This is the second-biggest snowstorm of the season for the capital city and it hasn’t stopped yet. We hit the streets today to find out how it affected your holiday weekend plans.

According to the National Weather Service, Bismarck got five inches of snow last night. And the roads are still mostly icy and covered in snow.

While many decided to just stay in and enjoy the warmth of their homes, others were out and about but they told us, they were not able to get very far.

“My two cars and everything just broke down and it is not starting. So, right now I am going through it to see how we can get things going,” said Delano Saah, Bismarck resident.

The snowstorm is expected to wrap up later tonight.

Tomorrow, we may even get some sunshine.