This season’s second-biggest snowstorm affects holiday plans

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

This is the second-biggest snowstorm of the season for the capital city and it hasn’t stopped yet. We hit the streets today to find out how it affected your holiday weekend plans.

According to the National Weather Service, Bismarck got five inches of snow last night. And the roads are still mostly icy and covered in snow.

While many decided to just stay in and enjoy the warmth of their homes, others were out and about but they told us, they were not able to get very far.

“My two cars and everything just broke down and it is not starting. So, right now I am going through it to see how we can get things going,” said Delano Saah, Bismarck resident.

The snowstorm is expected to wrap up later tonight.
Tomorrow, we may even get some sunshine.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

College Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "College Basketball"

Boy's Hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boy's Hockey"

Robert's One Minute Forecast 11-30

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 11-30"

Robert Suhr KX News 6pm Forecast 11-30-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News 6pm Forecast 11-30-19"

Boys HS Hockey 11.29.19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boys HS Hockey 11.29.19"

KX Storm Team Late Evening Full Weather Forecast w/Tom Schrader (New Data)

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Late Evening Full Weather Forecast w/Tom Schrader (New Data)"

Velva Girls Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Velva Girls Basketball"

Century Wrestling

Thumbnail for the video titled "Century Wrestling"

New Salem-Almont Wrestling

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Salem-Almont Wrestling"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 11/29

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 11/29"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 11/29

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 11/29"

Amber's Friday Morning One Minute Forecast 11/29

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Friday Morning One Minute Forecast 11/29"

Cyber Monday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cyber Monday"

Gordmans Black Friday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gordmans Black Friday"

Furry Friday: Cash the Black Lab

Thumbnail for the video titled "Furry Friday: Cash the Black Lab"

Friday: A Complete Snowstorm Timeline

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday: A Complete Snowstorm Timeline"

Minot State MBB

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot State MBB"

Shiloh Christian girls basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Shiloh Christian girls basketball"

Wes Carr

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wes Carr"

Dyslexia Grant

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dyslexia Grant"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge