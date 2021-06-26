This weekend marks the one-hundred and forty-fifth anniversary of the Battle of the Little Bighorn, also known as Custer’s Last Stand.



The battle was between Native Americans and the US Army over control of western territory after tribes ignored orders to return to reservations.



Custer and his troops were defeated by the Lakota, Northern Cheyenne and Arapaho tribes during the Great Sioux War of 1876 in Montana.

KX News spoke to a Native American historian about the importance of Custer’s Last Stand as a part of North Dakota’s History.



Goodhouse said having an understanding of conflict between both parties is important, and he believes the battle should become an annual holiday.



“Observing June 25 should be a part of North Dakota’s state legacy. We should commemorate that day native and nonnative and we should visit places that show our history,” said Dakota Goodhouse, historian.



The legacy of the battle remains in Bismarck despite controversy over the name of Custer park.

Prior to the battle, Custer stayed in Fort Lincoln in Mandan.