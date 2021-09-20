Thousands of children are diagnosed with cancer each year — a Williston professor is making sure they survive

Nearly 11,000 children will be diagnosed with cancer this year, according to the American Cancer Society.

That’s why a Williston State College music professor is raising money for childhood cancer research by doing one of his favorite things…bike riding.

Kyle Norris spends some of his leisure time riding his bicycle in the plains of his Williston home until three years ago when he decided to ride for a cause.

His cause of choice was the Great Cycle Challenge-a not-for-profit that raises funds to support cure and treatment research for cancer in children.

“I ran across this online and I thought, it’d be a great way to go ahead and do something I enjoy and find a way to give back to some kids and some families in need,” he explained.

Norris rides alongside thousands of cyclists across the United States who have raised more than $11 million to support childhood cancer research.

“To see so many people come together and maybe raise $500 but when there are 30,000-40,000 people signed up to do this. When all that adds up, it adds up to a really big number and they give back to children’s cancer research fund and it’s great to be a part of that,” he said.

So far, Norris has raised nearly $3,200 after covering over 1,000 miles.

His goal is to ride 1,250 miles by the time the campaign ends in October.

Since 2015, cyclists in the Great Cycle Challenge have raised close to $40 million for life-saving research, according to its website.

If you would like to make a donation to Norris’s campaign or start your own, there is more information at this link: https://greatcyclechallenge.com/riders/KyleNorris