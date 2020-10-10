Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

Thousands of rapid COVID-19 tests coming to North Dakota

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Burleigh-Morton task force announced there will be a quicker way to test people for COVID-19.

BinaxNOW is said to be a simpler nose swab test that will give results in just 15 minutes.

North Dakota is expecting to receive 14,000-15,000 of these tests to distribute across the state, every week.

Long term care facilities, teachers and first responders are all on the priority list.

“It’s usually used for individuals that are symptomatic and want to know if they are COVID positive or not. So within that first seven days of symptom onset,” explained Renae Moch, Director of Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health.

Moch says the test is similar to a pregnancy test where two lines equal a positive and one equals negative.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

FNFF Class A

FNFF Class AAA & 9-Man

Friday, October 9th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Rapid Tests

Vaccine Plans

Bird Dog Brewing

BIA Indian Police Academy

Boy's State Soccer Semifinals

Legislative Session

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 10/9

Elvia Rose Ramirez

Trinity Staffing

Pheasant Hunting and Dry Conditions

NDTip App

Robert Suhr KX News 5:50am Forecast 10-9-20

Robert One Minute 10-9

Furry Friends

NDC OCT 9

WDA Girl's Swimming

High School Volleyball

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

COVID Symptoms infographic

North Dakota Resources

North Dakota Resources

More Resources

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss