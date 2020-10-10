Thousands of rapid COVID-19 tests coming to North Dakota

The Burleigh-Morton task force announced there will be a quicker way to test people for COVID-19.

BinaxNOW is said to be a simpler nose swab test that will give results in just 15 minutes.

North Dakota is expecting to receive 14,000-15,000 of these tests to distribute across the state, every week.

Long term care facilities, teachers and first responders are all on the priority list.

“It’s usually used for individuals that are symptomatic and want to know if they are COVID positive or not. So within that first seven days of symptom onset,” explained Renae Moch, Director of Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health.

Moch says the test is similar to a pregnancy test where two lines equal a positive and one equals negative.