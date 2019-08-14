Thousands of residents volunteer to help the community on ‘Day of Caring’

It’s the United Way Day of Caring today…

It’s an annual United Way event promoting the value of volunteering.

Seeds of Hope is one of the locations where volunteers were able to help.

All of the proceeds from this thrift store in downtown Bismarck goes to the Abused Adult Resource Center.

We talked to the store manager who said they are getting ready for fall so the help came just in time.

“Right now we are doing our turnover into fall and winter clothing so they are taking all of that clothing, putting it on hangers, and then putting onto our rack so it’s a huge help,” said Lisa Ternes/Store Manager of Seeds of Hope.

This year, over 1,300 volunteers spent the day completing projects throughout the Bismarck-Mandan community.

Besides the Day of Caring, Seeds of Hope needs volunteers all year long to help complete some larger seasonal tasks like setting up their fall and Christmas sections in the basement.

They said the fall and Halloween section is up and they will have a $1 clothing sale Thursday through Saturday this week.

All of the clothing that doesn’t get put on the floor for sales get recycled.