BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — One of the largest fundraisers for United Tribes Technical College begins Friday night. It’s the 2023 Powwow.

When KX News visited campus, the seats around the powwow grounds were just getting set up.

But that will change, starting at 7 o’clock Friday night, with the grand entry for the powwow.

“We have princesses throughout the nation here with us, champion dancers and singers from throughout the nation here with us, and also from Canada,” said UTTC President Leander McDonald. “We’re really looking forward to tonight’s event, and it feels pretty exciting as we get closer and closer to it.”

This will be the college’s 53rd annual powwow, continuing the tradition for future generations.

McDonald says the powwow is not only a cultural celebration but also a form of support for their students.

“We made $130,000 last year, clear, and all that money goes to scholarships for our students. We’ve started an endowment now, and $50,000 of that went directly out to scholarships right away, and $80,000 was added to the endowment. We hope something similar happens this year, maybe a little more, to help push that a little bit, and our goal is a million-dollar endowment,” McDonald added.

The powwow will continue on Saturday with grand entries at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. and a grand entry at 1 p.m. on Sunday afternoon.

If you’d like to see a full schedule of event, you can find it here.