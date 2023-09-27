NEW TOWN, N.D. (KXNET) — The Department of Commerce’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) is awarding the Three Affiliate Tribes $500,000 in grants from the Tribal Broadband Connectivity Program (TBCP).

According to a news release, the $500,000 is part of 28 grants totaling $74.4 million, all for Tribal entities.

This funding is from President Biden’s Internet for All initiative, and it will help directly connect Tribal households and businesses to high-speed Internet service.

“MHA Nation is very honored to accept the NTIA grant for expanding ISP Networks to ensure our telecommunications connectivity in the expansion region totaling 500,000 acres or more in tribal territories. This additional funding will benefit our communities with essential high-speed internet to support the MHA Nation’s network platforms for public health, emergency response services, and student education. This funding we are accepting will add to the needed infrastructure that is essential for the safety and health of our communities,” said MHA Nation Chairman Mark Fox.

These awards are part of the commitment to nation-to-nation engagement and an effort to connect everyone in America to affordable, reliable, high-speed Internet service.

This grant is intended for the Planning, Engineering, Feasibility, and Sustainability Studies project that will complete the design of a future wireless network with two RAN sites. The project will also complete an Infrastructure Survey and an NEPA environmental assessment and will identify partners and all needed permits so that the Tribe has a shovel-ready broadband deployment plan.

“Not only does the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act help repair physical infrastructure like roads and bridges, it also makes critical investments to increase internet connectivity across our state. This award will get the ball rolling toward deploying broadband across Fort Berthold and will provide a roadmap for implementation,” said U.S. Representative Kevin Cramer.