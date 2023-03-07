NEW TOWN, N.D. (KXNET) — For the first time in nearly 90 years, significant changes may be on the horizon for MHA tribal members.

The Three Affiliated Tribes has proposed changes to its tribal constitution, which members will vote on this summer.

The current tribal constitution was established in 1936, as part of the Indian Reorganization Act.

Chairman Mark Fox believes, however, that revisions need to be made.

The upcoming ballot will feature five proposed changes, concerning the following topics:

The first change pertains to new eligibility requirements for tribal enrollment.

The second measure concerns off-reservation voting.

The third measure proposes term limits for tribal government officials, including the current chairman of the Three Affiliated Tribes.

The fifth and final measure will address the legalization of medical marijuana on reservations.

The fourth measure is currently unspecified but will relate to reforms within the Tribal government.

The referendum will be mailed to tribal members on and off the reservation in June of this year.