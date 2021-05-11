Three arrested in Dickinson on shoplifting and several other charges

Three people are in custody for a variety of charges after a shoplifting incident and subsequent pursuit from Running’s Farm and Fleet on Monday, May 10.

The incident began around 2:00 P.M. when the individuals allegedly shoplifted several thousands of dollars worth of items from the store. Employees contacted police and provided suspect and vehicle descriptions. Within minutes, an officer on patrol spotted the vehicle fleeing the area at a high rate of speed. The officer attempted to follow but lost visual near an apartment complex on Dickinson’s east side.

As other officers and agencies converged on the area, a female matching the description of one of the suspects was found walking near the complex and was detained. Simultaneously, other officers located the vehicle abandoned about a block away. A Dickinson PD K-9 unit was then deployed to conduct a foot track for the remaining suspects. K-9 “Kalo” successfully located one male suspect hiding in a tree line about two blocks away from the vehicle.

Citizens of the apartment complex near the scene provided a tip on the location of the final suspect. They reported seeing an unfamiliar male sitting on the patio on the opposite side of the complex. Officers converged in that area and subsequently detained the remaining suspect, about 30 minutes after the initial call.

All three suspects were transported to the Public Safety Center for questioning. Upon conclusion, investigators made arrests on the following:

Shane Joseph Wentz (47), Bismarck, arrested for Fleeing in a Motor Vehicle, Reckless Driving, Possession of Marijuana, and Theft of Property.

Neil Adams McGinnis (56), Bismarck, arrested for Possession of Meth Paraphernalia and Criminal Conspiracy.

Elizabeth Lara Ayala-Aguilar (36), St. Paul, arrested for a Probation Violation warrant out of Burleigh County.





Pictured from left to right: Shane Joseph Wentz, Neil Adams McGinnis, and Elizabeth Lara Ayala-Aguilar

All three remain in the custody of the Southwest Multi-County Correctional Center awaiting bond hearings. Further charges may be pending or adjusted based on the determination of the Stark County State’s Attorney’s Office.

The Dickinson Police Department would like to thank the Stark County Sheriff’s Office, North Dakota Highway Patrol, and the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigations for their assistance in quickly locating and apprehending the individuals involved.