Three Bismarck high schools host concert honoring veterans

“I think it’s a big deal for them. They like to hear about it, but they do like to do their part to honor those who sacrificed just their life and their family of those who just sacrificed,” BPS Director of Choral Activities Brian Saylor said.

About 200 students from Bismarck, Century and Legacy High Schools joined voices today to honor veterans.

“We can combine, and we can just do things together and show off what we do individually and also show off what we can do together,” Saylor said.

Students performed a concert themed “In Remembrance” for all military service members.

“I come from a military family myself, so I know all of my uncles and aunties are from the military. I’m joining the military myself; I really respect, and I think this was a good way to honor our veterans,” Bismarck High School Senior Michael Griffin said.

It’s been eight years since all three schools collaborated as one because of issues finding a space to do it.

“The biggest hurdle is facility, just making sure that we have a facility that we can do an event like this in. On top of it, there was a lot of work to be done, developing a third high school,” Saylor said.

Jon Haugen is a National Guard veteran who says he can appreciate students putting on the performance to give honor.

Many of the songs were centered on patriotism and remembering 9/11.

“Nine-Eleven was such a remembrance for me, it was my first week on my job. For them to remember this as a choir concert is tremendous. All of the kids that are in the audience today; none of them were born during 9/11, was a tough time for us; especially those that served,” National Guard Veteran Jon Haugen said.

Students spent six weeks working on the performance, and it showed with a full audience in attendance.

The concert was free but those who attended were encouraged to make a donation. Saylor says the money will be given to a veterans cause.