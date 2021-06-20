Three Bismarck sisters are becoming entrepreneurs at an early age

The Martin sisters Katie, Sophia, and Elizabeth are becoming entrepreneurs, setting up a lemonade stand.

Saturday, the nine, eight,and five-year-old participated in “Lemonade Day”: a program that teaches kids how to launch their own businesses.

“We made a lot of money, we made $109, and we learned to take care of your stand and how you have to be patient to get customers,” said Katie Martin.

Martin says it also takes teamwork to successfully run the family businesses.

“We started from oldest to youngest; me, Sophia, and Elizabeth took turns each time we had a customer, to give them the lemonade and cookies,” Martin said.

The name of the girl’s business is called “Goosey Girls Lemonade”, and there is a tale that comes with its title.

“Three of our girls are really silly when they are together, so we always call them silly gooses. We came up with the name Goosey Lemonade,” said Kyle Martin, the father of the three.

The girls were not alone in running their business, they had help from their parents when their lemonade business picked up.

“They sold out pretty quick. We had to actually go in the house and help the kids make some more as well,” Martin added.

Orders also came in online thanks to the help of marketing from their dad.

“We built them a website just to help them stand out from a lot of the different things that were happening yesterday in Bismarck.” Martin added.

Martin says he hopes his girls learned the principles of customer service and that they will carry them for a lifetime.

“One of the things about “Lemonade Day” that is so important for kids is, it teaches them responsibility. At an early age, it teaches them how to engage with customers, how to communicate, how to manage their money, how to manage their finances as well,” Martin said.

Approximately 475 children participated in “Lemonade Day”.

The Bismarck-Mandan Lemonade Day has been happening every summer since 2017.

It’s put on by the Bismarck Mandan Chamber EDC to encourage entrepreneurship among kids.

To learn more about Goosey Lemonade click here: https://gooseygirls.com/