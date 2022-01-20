Three candidates announce campaigns for District 8

Representative Dave Nehring is now running for the Senate after winning a House seat in 2020.

“I thought maybe it would be a nice opportunity to try for the Senate seat, and see if I can have an opportunity over there to forward some of the same causes,” Nehring said.

If elected, Nehring says he plans to prioritize legislation related to energy policy and rural economic development.

“We need to also need to look at diversifying our traditional energy sources. I think there’s going to be additional uses for petrochemical, oil, coal,” Nehring said.

Nehring lives in rural Burleigh County and runs Habitat Unlimited, a company that works with the agriculture sector.

He says he’s prepared for the changing district lines and the new constituents that brings.



“Emmons county, I’m anxious to meet the folks there. On the other side, I’m sad to see a lot of our support that was in McClean county go away,” Nehring said.

On the House side, two newcomers are throwing their hats in the ring.

Mike Berg is an engineer from Hettinger who says his background will be helpful with infrastructure issues

“As an engineer, I work with a lot of infrastructure: roads, water, electrical systems. Here in North Dakota, roads and transportation is really the backbone of our economy,” Berg said. “Being able to move goods and people freely and efficiently, that’s what makes our state work.”

Berg says he’ll also prioritize workforce development.

He currently works at Apex Engineering Group, which he cofounded in 2010.

Scott McCarthy is running for the House, too.

He’s a business owner and technology consultant who hopes to bring that expertise to the legislature to make government more efficient.

The cyber landscape is changing quite a bit with cyber threats, cyber attacks, and it’s just changing how we do business. COVID is making a lot of us work from home which exposed a lot more people to technology that maybe previously weren’t exposed, so I think that’s going to be a catalyst for legislation that comes up,” McCarthy said.

McCarthy has lived in Bismarck for 20 years but says he understands rural issues, too.

If elected, he says he hopes to implement his philosophy of government to help North Dakota.

I like to look at government as an extension of business. What I hope to do is make the government operate that way and what I mean by that is us as taxpayers, us as residents are consumers of that business, those government agencies. So I like to bring that model, that small government efficient government, to the taxpayers of North Dakota.

North Dakota’s primary election is June 14.

In total, 99 seats are up for grabs this year.

The general election is Nov. 8.