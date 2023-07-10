BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Select Sanford Health clinics in the Bismarck-Mandan area are offering walk-in sports physicals for a limited time.

According to a news release, this allows student-athletes can get their sports physicals done before school starts.

Families can stop in between 5:30-8 p.m. on July 26, August 2, and August 9 at these three clinics:

A $50 copay is due when you arrive for the physical, and you need to bring a signed North Dakota High School Activities Association form.

The NDHSAA requires these physicals for any athletes participating in school-sanctioned sports, and the physical must be done before the first day of practice.

Families can also request to schedule an appointment with their primary care provider for a sports physical.