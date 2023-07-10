BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Select Sanford Health clinics in the Bismarck-Mandan area are offering walk-in sports physicals for a limited time.
According to a news release, this allows student-athletes can get their sports physicals done before school starts.
Families can stop in between 5:30-8 p.m. on July 26, August 2, and August 9 at these three clinics:
- Sanford Children’s Campus, Building A at 765 W Interstate Ave.
- Sanford South Clinic at 1040 Tacoma Ave.
- Sanford North Mandan Clinic at 910 18th St NW
A $50 copay is due when you arrive for the physical, and you need to bring a signed North Dakota High School Activities Association form.
The NDHSAA requires these physicals for any athletes participating in school-sanctioned sports, and the physical must be done before the first day of practice.
Families can also request to schedule an appointment with their primary care provider for a sports physical.