Three injured in shooting incident overnight in Minot

Two people were admitted to the hospital and another treated and released after a shooting incident in Minot early Sunday morning.

Around 2:40 a.m., a caller reported gunshots near the Ice Cold Ryders Motorcycle Club to Minot Central Dispatch.

Minot Police officers responded and secured the crime scene, just a short distance from 105 W. Central Ave., according to a press release from Captain Dale Plessas with the City of Minot.

Three victims had gunshot wounds. They were all transported to Trinity Hospital by private parties.

One victim was treated and released and two were admitted.

The investigation is ongoing at the Minot Police Department.

No further information on the victims, or their conditions is available at this time.