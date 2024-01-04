DUNSEITH, N.D. (KXNET) — Three people were injured in two separate crashes near Dunseith on Highway-3.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the crashes happened around 3:30 a.m. on January 4.

The first crash involved a 70-year-old Woodlands, Manitoba man who was driving a Mack Truck (CMV) south on Highway-3 when he left the road, vaulted off an approach, and came to rest in the ditch. He was not wearing a seatbelt and has serious, non-life-threatening injuries.

Two passing vehicles stopped to help the 70-year-old.

One vehicle, a Ford Mustang, driven by a 43-year-old man from Dunseith, stopped in the southbound lane and had the vehicle canted to shine its lights on the CMV. The other vehicle, a Chevrolet Silverado, driven by a 22-year-old man from Belcourt, stopped nearby and was partly in the northbound lane.

Both drivers left their vehicles to help.

After a little while, a Ford Taurus, driven by a 43-year-old male from Rolla with a 27-year-old man from Dunseith as a passenger, rear-ended the Silverado, causing the Taurus to turn and hit the Mustang.

The driver of the CMV was brought to the Heart of America Medical Center in Rugby.

The driver and passenger of the Taurus were not wearing seatbelts and had minor injuries and were brought to Quentin N. Burdick Memorial Hospital in Belcourt and the Presentation Medical Center in Rolla.

The drivers of the Mustang and Silverado were uninjured.

The crash remains under investigation by the NDHP.