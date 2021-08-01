Three killed in single-vehicle crash on I-94 near Glen Ullin

Three people were killed in a one-vehicle crash on I-94 near Glen Ullin around 11 a.m. Sunday.

A 32-year-old woman and two juvenile passengers — a boy and a girl — died in the crash.

North Dakota Highway Patrol reports they were heading west to Sheridan, Wyoming from Bismarck. The driver left the roadway about five miles northwest of Glen Ullin and entered the median, continuing until vaulting down to the railroad tracks under the interstate bridges.

The vehicle rolled over, stopped on the tracks and caught fire. The three died from injuries.

North Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating.