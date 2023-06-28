WILLISTON, N.D. (KXNET) — A North Dakota college is planning big changes to enhance the quality of its school for current and future students.

Williston State College has three capital projects in the works — all of which are expected to be completed in the next few years. At a press conference held on campus on Wednesday, officials spoke about updates to the turf project, a healthcare training facility, and a previously announced childcare facility.

The turf project will install turf on the Williston State baseball and softball fields. Once the turf is laid, secure fencing will also be put into place. The project also includes an update to the grandstand and the addition of permanent bathrooms.

The healthcare training facility is expected to strengthen healthcare programs at the school as well as enhance the education for future healthcare professionals, by adding cutting-edge equipment and simulated training environments. This building is expected to take 12 to 15 months to complete once construction begins.

The President of Williston State College, Dr. Bernell Hirning, says the depictions of the turf project and the healthcare training facility are both rough drafts — so there is a chance that the final project may look different than the graphics. Regardless, Once construction begins next spring on the turf project, it’s expected to be completed by the spring of 2025.

“Oil is currently flowing at 1.2 to 1.3 million barrels,” said Hirning. “That’s a fact. In order for that to continue to flow at that level, the population of Williston needs to continue to grow. For that population to continue to grow, we need to expand healthcare. And we can’t expand healthcare if we don’t have a trained workforce.”

The Crighton Childcare Facility, meanwhile, is expected to open this fall. It’s meant to help combat the childcare shortage in Williston, while also partnering with and helping Valley City State University early childhood education students get the chance to complete their clinical hours through a partnership with Bright Beginnings Daycare.

“We’ve opened enrollment,” said Bright Beginnings owner, Janie Cox. “It has started, it is live. I sent information to the first families I had on my waitlist just this past week, and am working the way down that. Yes, there’s already a waitlist, because that’s daycare in Williston. And now I’ll start advertising, so we’ll see how that goes. We’re looking for employees. Obviously, we’re excited about the opportunities and partnerships with the students here.”

Groundwork for the projects is expected to be laid late this fall, or as soon as the ground thaws in the spring of next year.